Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Marquette 89-76

Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half...
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Madison, Wis. (AP) - Johnny Davis scored 25 points to lead four Wisconsin players in double figures as the No. 23 Badgers downed in-state rival Marquette 89-76 on Saturday.

Davis, who averaged seven points a game last season coming off the bench, continued his torrid start to the season for Wisconsin (7-1).

Justin Lewis scored 14 to lead Marquette (7-2), while Oso Ighodaro and Darryl Morsell each scored 11.

