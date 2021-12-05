Fundraising campaign to bring inclusive playground to Peninsula State Park

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - The Friends of Peninsula State Park are asking for the community’s help to build a new, inclusive playground at its Nicolet Beach, so all children can enjoy it.

A blank canvas lies beneath the snow where the old playground used to be at Peninsula State Park, before it was recently torn down after the equipment deteriorated. This left the park with no beach playground for the children.

“Peninsula State Park had 1.5 million visitors in 10 months this year. And so a lot of people come up from Green Bay, and all over Wisconsin and Illinois to camp here, to spend the day here, and it’s really used a lot,” said Chris Holicek, President of Friends of Peninsula State Park.

The non-profit organization, Friends of Peninsula State Park, is now raising money to replace the playground equipment that will be designed for all ages and abilities.

Holicek says the design will provide a positive outdoor experience that will improve mental, physical, and emotional health for all children.

The playground will feature a wheelchair friendly merry-go-round, a climbing tower, a music wall with instruments and modified swings.

“It’s going to have 18 components, 15 which will be ground level and 5 that will be above ground level. And we want to make sure that it’s safe and usable for people with and without handicaps,” said Holicek.

With the community’s help, they plan to have the updated playground in place in Spring of 2022, if they raise $120,000.

“We really, really want to make sure that we help out the park and giving the campers and the people what they want, and make the whole experience just great for kids, families and everybody,” Holicek explained.

Friends of Peninsula State Park say a generous donor is matching up to $40,000 in donations from the public.

“We’re always trying to make the park better and more accessible and more usable to everybody, from little kids to all the way up,” said Holicek.

The campaign will be open until December 31st, anyone interested in donating can click here.

