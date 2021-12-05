UW-Eau Claire hosts 5th annual GEEKcon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley geeks and nerds gathered Saturday for UW-Eau Claire’s 5th annual GEEKcon.

GEEKcon gives people an opportunity to share and show off their hobbies and passion with others.

There were vendors, video game tournaments and demonstrations, board games, cosplay, LEGO displays, and more.

Zach Swenson, Co-Director of Publicity and Promotions for GEEKcon, says people who come to GEEKcon enjoy the opportunity to share their hobbies and passions with others.

“They get to come and show off things that they’ve done especially over the pandemic and having a year of opportunity to be at home and do their thing so this gives them an opportunity to show whoever comes to geek con their passion and hobby,” Swenson said.

There were also live performances and panel discussions.

People of all ages attended GEEKcon with some traveling from as far as the Twin Cities.

