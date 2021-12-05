Advertisement

Wisconsin football to take on Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl game

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football gameagainst Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are going to Vegas! The Wisconsin football team is set to play Arizona State in their first appearance at the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The announcement came in Sunday morning, a little over a week after their loss to Minnesota and ending their official season.

The Badgers have a 20 season bowl streak, the third longest active bowl streak in the country, but this will be their first time playing in Las Vegas.

Head coach Paul Chryst said he’s excited for the game.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team,” he said in a press release Saturday.

The kick off will be at 9:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Doctors still recommend COVID-19 boosters while omicron variant poses many questions
Wisconsin wedding linked to 5 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant in California
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
The La Crosse Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.
UPDATE: Missing La Crosse girl found safe

Latest News

UW-Eau Claire defeats UW-Stevens Point in women's basketball 64-38
SportScene 13 for Saturday, December 4th
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis (1) drives against Marquette's Justin Lewis (10) during the first half...
Davis leads No. 23 Wisconsin past Marquette 89-76
Student sections take part in #Jerseys4Jackson
SportScene 13 for Friday, December 3rd
Eau Claire North celebrates a goal against Menomonie.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, December 2nd