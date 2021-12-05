Wisconsin football to take on Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers are going to Vegas! The Wisconsin football team is set to play Arizona State in their first appearance at the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The announcement came in Sunday morning, a little over a week after their loss to Minnesota and ending their official season.

The Badgers have a 20 season bowl streak, the third longest active bowl streak in the country, but this will be their first time playing in Las Vegas.

Head coach Paul Chryst said he’s excited for the game.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing a very good Arizona State team,” he said in a press release Saturday.

The kick off will be at 9:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

