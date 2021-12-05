Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The first case of the Omicron variant has been reported in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services says the person had recently traveled from South Africa.

Following the announcement, Governor Evers says it’s time to double down on our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. The Governor, along with health officials, are urging Wisconsinites to get vaccinated and to get their booster doses.

