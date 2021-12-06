$150,000 grant aims to help bring computer science into all K-12 Wisconsin classrooms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin officials are working to bring computer science into all K-12 classrooms in the state Monday with the help of a $150,000 grant.

Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Missy Hughes announced the award, which will go toward an educational pilot program.

The program aims to give teachers training on computer science and develop it into their curriculum. Officials note it also helps place industry volunteers into classrooms and creates internships for older students.

The governor noted that technology is the future of the state and the economy.

“These funds will be an important resource to ensure our kids—even as young as kindergarten—have the opportunity to explore computer science and expand their skills, all while providing students with important outlets to get creative and grow academically,” Gov. Evers said.

The program is currently being tested in Brown County, but Cooperative Education Service Agency 7 administrator Jeff Dickert said they wish to expand the program statewide if it is successful.

“We have the talent in our schools to fill the jobs of today and tomorrow in the computer science world,” Dickert said. “The training we are providing to educators and the partnerships we are establishing with businesses will make students successful in the classroom and the workforce.”

The Computer Science Talent Ecosystem Youth project, which is led by CESA 7, will be supported by the Targeted Industry Projects Grant.

