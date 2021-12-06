Altoona police arrest man for 12th OWI

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated Friday night in Altoona.

58-year-old Osburne Burkins of Chippewa Falls was taken into custody after being stopped on South Hastings Way/Business Highway 53 in Altoona.

According to a post made by the Altoona Police Department Monday, Burkins was stopped for displaying false license plates and told the officer that he had been drinking and said he was not safe to drive. According to the criminal complaint, Altoona police found that Burkins had a revoked driver’s license and was taken into custody for a probation hold in addition to suspected driving while intoxicated. The Altoona police officer said that Burkins pulled over the curb of the median on the exit ramp to Clairemont Avenue, according to court documents.

Burkins was cited Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court for displaying an unauthorized vehicle registration plate and was charged in court Monday with operating while intoxicated, 10th and subsequent offense. Burkins has 11 prior convictions for OWI, including five in the state of Utah, two in Pennsylvania, and four in Wisconsin, most recently in 2011.

On Friday night, an Altoona Police Officer was preparing to stop a vehicle for displaying false license plates when the... Posted by Altoona Police Department on Sunday, December 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.