Calling all artists! Sculpture Tour is open for submissions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you’ve been harboring some creative energy amid the ongoing pandemic now is your time to act!

The Sculpture Tour is looking for artists to take on next years tour, a chance to showcase the work from talent near and far right here along the streets of Eau Claire.

This tour is no run-of-the-mill free public art display it is the second largest in the nation with over 50 sculptures featured along what seems to be every street corner and park-front in Eau Claire.

One very talented 17-year-old is no stranger to the tour, with his first artwork accepted into the tour at just 14. Located on the corner of Barstow and Main St. Abram Dachel’s “Joyride” is a must see.

“I get a big pile of junk pretty much and I go out there and look at all the stuff and say hey I could use this for that or I could use that for something and just start tacking pieces together,” says the New Auburn High School senior.

Dachel says this is his favorite sculpture to date and was made in thanks to pieces he found at the scrap yard, a labor of love nearly 50 hours in the making.

“I’d say my favorite part of the process is when you first start putting stuff together, and you’re starting to see that its actually becoming something and its not just scrap,” laughs Dachel.

Due to COVID-19 the submission fee for artists entering work into the tour for this upcoming year has been waved. Even better, artists showcasing their outdoor creations will receive a $550 honorarium.

Sculpture Tour executive director Julie Pangallo says this way they’re making it easier than ever for artists of all ages to throw their hat in the ring.

“It’s really remarkable to have that kind of support in a town this size, just to give you some reference we have 55 sculptures this year, Milwaukee has 21, Denver has 12,” says Pangallo. “It really means Eau Claire loves its art whether it’s murals it’s sculptures, whatever it is, Eau Claire loves its art.”

Another key element of this tour is voting on which creation is your favorite. It’s called the People’s Choice Award and what it is a purchase award, meaning the winning piece from each year, the tour will buy and gift it to the city.

If you’re out and about you can look for those Tour ballots located all around the downtown area and cast your vote! People’s Choice for 2021 will be announced in May when they put up next year’s sculptures.

If you would like to submit your sculpture design time is running out, you don’t have to have it made by Dec. 10 but you do have to have a concept submitted by this coming Friday to be considered.

To get started see here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.