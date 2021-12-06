Advertisement

Campbell Police ask for public’s help to find missing teenager

16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture has been missing since Friday, Dec. 3.
16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture has been missing since Friday, Dec. 3.(Campbell Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Campbell Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

In a post on Monday, the Campbell Police Department said 16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture has been missing since Friday, Dec. 3.

Couture is described as Native American, 5′6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a green backpack. Police said several attempts by family, friends and police to find her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 608-783-1050 or anonymously at 608-784-TIPS. Information can also be sent in online or via the Crime Stoppers App.

Missing Juvenile: The Campbell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile....

Posted by Campbell Police Department on Monday, December 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery road conditions in Eau Claire County and western Wisconsin led to numerous crashes and...
Wintery weather causes travel issues in western Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his...
New Wisconsin laws aim to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits, support survivors
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Wisconsin Republicans urge removal of DA over parade deaths
Chippewa Valley Symphony and Jazz Orchestras Team Up
Chippewa Valley Symphony and Jazz Orchestras Team Up (12/06/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/06/21)