Campbell Police ask for public’s help to find missing teenager

CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Campbell Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

In a post on Monday, the Campbell Police Department said 16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture has been missing since Friday, Dec. 3.

Couture is described as Native American, 5′6″ tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a green backpack. Police said several attempts by family, friends and police to find her have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 608-783-1050 or anonymously at 608-784-TIPS. Information can also be sent in online or via the Crime Stoppers App.

Missing Juvenile: The Campbell Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.... Posted by Campbell Police Department on Monday, December 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.