EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Coach Brad and Coach Amber Lau for the Sunshine Award. My horse, Gully, and I were in an accident during a recent horse show and our horse and rider bond was broken more than either one of us realized at the time. Brad and Amber spent countless hours walking and talking with Gully trying to calm our nerves and get us on the path to healing our relationship. The conversations we shared will never be forgotten and we know that we will be back stronger and faster because of them.

Gigi Elbert and Gully

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.