Advertisement

Construction on Sonnentag Event Center to begin in spring 2022, open in 2024

$70 million in cash and land was given to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation by John and Carolyn...
$70 million in cash and land was given to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation by John and Carolyn Sonnentag towards construction of the Sonnentag Event Center.(UW-Eau Claire)
By Jimmie Kaska and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A multi-million dollar gift to UW-Eau Claire is moving up the timeline for the construction of the Sonnentag project in downtown Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire announced on Monday that $70 million in cash and land was given to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation by John and Carolyn Sonnentag towards the facility, which will include the Sonnentag’s names.

The project, now known as the County Materials Complex, will include the Sonnentag Event Center and the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Field House. The event center was originally announced in August of 2014.

Last month, the City of Eau Claire approved rezoning the land along Menomonie Street for the proposed event center. In October, the city council approved terms for the event center, which will be approximately 170,000-sq. ft. with an occupancy of at least 5,000 people. The city is investing $4.19 million for infrastructure improvements directly related to the construction of the facility and $1.5 million in energy efficiency and disaster preparedness to allow for the new building to serve as a community emergency shelter and a total of $7.88 million towards the project.

In July, the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved UW-Eau Claire to lease space in the event center from the Eau Claire Community Complex, which is a non-profit organization established by a subsidiary of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation and Mayo Clinic Health System.

All told, UW-Eau Claire estimates the project to cost $107 million. The facility will include a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine and imaging clinic, a health and wellbeing center, offices for the UW-Eau Claire athletic department, and a 100-yard fieldhouse.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 with a a goal to host UW-Eau Claire’s spring 2024 commencement inside the facility.

MORE COVERAGE:
Eau Claire City Council approves new terms for Sonnentag Event Center
Mayo named sports medicine provider at UWEC
UW Board of Regents approves UWEC to lease space in planned event center
UW-Eau Claire students pass vote to financially support event center
UW-Eau Claire event center project temporarily suspended
City of Eau Claire, UWEC look at potential partnership on event center
Demolition begins at future event center site in Eau Claire
County board votes to help in grant application for event complex
UW-Eau Claire, project partners reveal plans for event center
UW-Eau Claire announces multi-million dollar major events center

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery road conditions in Eau Claire County and western Wisconsin led to numerous crashes and...
Wintery weather causes travel issues in western Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Latest News

Mason
A Look Inside: Mason Companies
It's all about pick, pack, and ship for Mason Companies customers.
A Look Inside: Mason Companies, Inc.
SCULPTURE TOUR #3
SCULPTURE TOUR #3
sculpture tour #2
SCULPTURE TOUR 2022 #2