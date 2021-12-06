Construction on Sonnentag Event Center to begin in spring 2022, open in 2024

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A multi-million dollar gift to UW-Eau Claire is moving up the timeline for the construction of the Sonnentag project in downtown Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire announced on Monday that $70 million in cash and land was given to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation by John and Carolyn Sonnentag towards the facility, which will include the Sonnentag’s names.

The project, now known as the County Materials Complex, will include the Sonnentag Event Center and the John and Carolyn Sonnentag Field House. The event center was originally announced in August of 2014.

Last month, the City of Eau Claire approved rezoning the land along Menomonie Street for the proposed event center. In October, the city council approved terms for the event center, which will be approximately 170,000-sq. ft. with an occupancy of at least 5,000 people. The city is investing $4.19 million for infrastructure improvements directly related to the construction of the facility and $1.5 million in energy efficiency and disaster preparedness to allow for the new building to serve as a community emergency shelter and a total of $7.88 million towards the project.

In July, the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved UW-Eau Claire to lease space in the event center from the Eau Claire Community Complex, which is a non-profit organization established by a subsidiary of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation and Mayo Clinic Health System.

All told, UW-Eau Claire estimates the project to cost $107 million. The facility will include a Mayo Clinic Health System sports medicine and imaging clinic, a health and wellbeing center, offices for the UW-Eau Claire athletic department, and a 100-yard fieldhouse.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2022 with a a goal to host UW-Eau Claire’s spring 2024 commencement inside the facility.

