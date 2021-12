EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Curtis Larson for the Sunshine Award. Curtis volunteers at least once a week. Many times, twice a week. Working at blood drives, food pantries, and giving blood are just a few examples. It is the same as his volunteering to be a marine 30 years ago! Thanks, Curtis, for being a twin I am proud of!

Christine Owens

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.