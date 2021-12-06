Advertisement

Gov. Walz orders flags at Half staff to honor Senator Dole

By Kaitlyn Moffett
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, MN -- Governor Walz has directed all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half staff to remember, mourn, and honor the life of United States Senator Robert Joseph Dole.

This order is effective through Thursday, December 9th.

“Senator Robert ‘Bob’ Joseph Dole served 27 years as a United States Senator for the state of Kansas, including as Senate majority leader,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/06/21)