HSHS Sacred Heart Volunteer Partners have annual Love-Light Christmas tree lighting

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the 36th year, the HSHS Sacred Heart Volunteer Partners held their annual Love-Light Christmas tree lighting.

Over 1,600 lights were purchased to honor loved ones and remember those who have passed on.

After a virtual ceremony, the lights were lit on Christmas trees across from the main entrance of the hospital.

Volunteer Partners President Kathy Herfel says the amount of work that goes into the project is well worth it.

“We are here to support people who have lost ones and they are supporting the hospital and we’re supporting them and we all have people we’ve lost in the past and cherish memories and this is a good time to remember,” Herfel said.

The light represents adults, children, military members, and pets.

There is also a smaller tree this year with pink and blue lights to honor the babies who passed away. You can place ornaments on the tree anytime as a sign of remembrance.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

