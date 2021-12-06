EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Jennifer Anderson for the Sunshine Award. Jennifer is the small business owner of The Beauty Room in Eau Claire. She goes above and beyond for her clients and her needs. She is truly gifted and wants each client to have a positive experience that leaves them feeling pampered and beautiful. Jennifer is also a strong advocate for ALL small business owners, often providing ideas and support to others to help with their business success. Jennifer has a big heart and deserves this recognition as a thank you for all that she does for others.

Stephanie Polenz

