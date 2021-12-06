EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Symphony and Jazz Orchestras are collaborating for a concert on Friday, December 10 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

The Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra (CVSO) and the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra (CVJO) are teaming up to bring holiday cheer to audiences with “Let’s Go Nut(s)cracker!: Take Two” on Fri., Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Pablo Center at the Confluence. The concert will feature great symphonic works paired with their jazz versions, including several selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite played back-to-back with Duke Ellington’s jazz arrangements. Also on the program are the first movement of Symphony No. 5 by Beethoven played with “Beethoven’s Fifth Goes Latin”, arranged by Andy Firth and the first movement of Symphony No. 40 by Mozart played with “Que Viva Amadeus”, arranged by Andrew Neesley.

Tickets are $10 plus fees for students/youth and start at $25 plus fees for adults. Tickets may be purchased at the Pablo Center website, www.pablocenter.org, or through the box office, which is available by phone (715-832-2787) or email (boxoffice@pablocenter.org).

Back Together Again The Nut(s)cracker! program is back following its 2018 premiere. “Given the remarkable reception we received the first time we performed this combined show, it seemed only logical to bring back a clear audience favorite!” says CVJO Board President Geoff Peterson. Both groups look forward to working with an ensemble that plays a different type of music and exploring the connections between the two genres. “The relationship between jazz and classical music is undeniable, and this is a great opportunity to showcase how these musical forms intersect and diverge,” says Peterson. “The jazz giant Duke Ellington was inspired by the masterpieces of Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, and Tchaikovsky,” says CVSO Conductor and Music Director Nobuyoshi Yasuda. “CVSO will perform those masterpieces in their original forms, and the audience will experience how CVJO transforms those pieces into jazz.”

COVID-19 Safety Protocols in Place As with all Pablo Center events, certain safety protocols are in place for the concert to ensure the safety of concertgoers, Pablo Center staff, and performers. Attendees 12 and older should be prepared to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or documentation of a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the event. Attendees should also make sure to bring identification. Children under 12 will just need their ticket for admittance. Masks will be required for all ages, regardless of vaccination status, unless patrons are eating or drinking.

