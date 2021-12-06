Advertisement

Lori & Randy Anderson

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Lori and Randy Anderson for the Sunshine Award. We want to thank them for their all-out kindness from the first day we met them. If it wasn’t for Lori and Randy, we wouldn’t have our van and we wouldn’t have the food in our freezer since we had our last freezer issue. They have been nothing but guardian angels to us and we can’t thank them enough.

Skylar Barr & Jan Hornewer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

