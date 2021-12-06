Advertisement

New Wisconsin laws aim to prevent backlog of sexual assault kits, support survivors

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his...
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks during his address at the inauguration of Gov. Tony Evers, right, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. Kaul has filed a motion to withdraw the state from an ongoing federal lawsuit seeking repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Kaul filed the motion Thursday after fellow Democrat, Evers, ordered him to withdraw Wisconsin from the lawsuit. Kaul had been blocked from taking action under a law passed by the Republican Legislature in a lame-duck session shortly before he took office. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers signed two pieces of legislation Monday that will help prevent a future backlog of untested sexual assault kits and provide better tracking of those kits for survivors.

Prior to this legislation, there was no clear statutory procedure for collecting and processing the kits. Attorney General Josh Kaul explained that this contributed to thousands of kits going untested and not being sent to the state crime laboratory until recently.

Gov. Tony Evers signed Senate Bill 71, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 116, among state legislators, law enforcement, victim service providers and survivors.

“Thank you to the survivors, law enforcement officers, victim service providers, prosecutors, sexual assault nurse examiners, victim advocates, and many people at DOJ who committed countless hours to developing and advocating for this legislation,” Kaul said. “Wisconsin will be safer because this bill has become law.”

Survivors will now have the choice to report to law enforcement or not to report once a health care worker collects the sexual assault evidence, Kaul continued.

If they choose not to report, the health care worker will send the kit to the state crime lab within 72 hours and then the lab will store it for up to 10 years, or until the survivor reports it to law enforcement.

Those who choose to report it to police will allow a health care professional to contact authorities within 24 hours of collecting the sexual assault kit. Law enforcement will then have three days to collect the kit from a health care professional and 14 days to send the kit to a state crime lab, Kaul added.

Gov. Evers also signed Senate Bill 94, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 117, to create a tracking system for survivors to access information about their kit as it moves through the criminal justice system.

“Victims and survivors of sexual assault have already gone through the unimaginable, and their path to justice should never be obstructed or delayed,” said Gov. Evers. “I am proud to sign these bills today, increasing transparency and accountability in the state’s testing process for sexual assault kits to help prevent future delays in justice for victims while empowering survivors with resources to track their kits directly.”

The Department of Justice will need to establish a database to provide survivors with access to the information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery road conditions in Eau Claire County and western Wisconsin led to numerous crashes and...
Wintery weather causes travel issues in western Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Latest News

16-year-old Ma’iingan Couture has been missing since Friday, Dec. 3.
Campbell Police ask for public’s help to find missing teenager
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Wisconsin Republicans urge removal of DA over parade deaths
Chippewa Valley Symphony and Jazz Orchestras Team Up
Chippewa Valley Symphony and Jazz Orchestras Team Up (12/06/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (12/06/21)