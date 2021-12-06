Advertisement

NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect Dec. 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in COVID-19 infections during the holiday season and the colder months, the Democratic mayor said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”

FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination site in Times Square, April 12, 2021, in New York. All New York City employers will have to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced Monday by Mayor Bill de Blasio.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges.

Current New York City COVID-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centers. Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged 5 to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, de Blasio said.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the deadline for the mandate is Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery road conditions in Eau Claire County and western Wisconsin led to numerous crashes and...
Wintery weather causes travel issues in western Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Latest News

FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen,...
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
First-time freshmen at the University of Louisville and other universities could be called the...
Pandemic stress weighs heavily on Gen Z: AP-NORC, MTV poll
Mason
A Look Inside: Mason Companies
FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash employs full-time workers for fast delivery in NYC