One person dies after rollover crash in Polk County Sunday

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after their vehicle rolled over multiple times in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in Polk County.

According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the driver’s truck appeared to lose control going up a slight incline, sliding sideways into the ditch where it rolled over at least two times at 4:14 p.m. Sunday on 220th Street in the Town of Farmington northwest of New Richmond.

The rollover caused severe damage to the driver’s side roof of the truck, which stopped about 150 feet from the roadway. Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the driver died as a result of their injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Osceola Police Department, Allied Fire and First Responders, New Richmond EMS, Life Link Air Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash is under investigation and the name of the driver will be released at a later time.

