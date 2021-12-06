Rice Lake Fire Department puts out garage fire Monday morning

TOWN OF RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A structure fire in the Town of Rice Lake is extinguished Monday morning.

The Rice Lake Fire Department said in a release Monday that they went to a reported garage fire at 5:42 a.m. Friday on 21 1/2 Street.

The Fire Department said that when they arrived, the garage had been completely taken over by the fire. It took over an hour, from 5:50 a.m. until 7:01 a.m., to get the fire under control.

According to a release, the cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt and no estimate of damage was provided. Other responding agencies include the Bear Lake Haugen Fire Department and Marshfield Medical Center.

At 5:42 Monday morning we responded to a garage fire in the Township of Rice Lake. On arrival we found a fully involved... Posted by City of Rice Lake Fire Department on Monday, December 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.