Advertisement

Rice Lake Fire Department puts out garage fire Monday morning

It took over an hour for the fire department to get the fire under control.
It took over an hour for the fire department to get the fire under control.(Live 5)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A structure fire in the Town of Rice Lake is extinguished Monday morning.

The Rice Lake Fire Department said in a release Monday that they went to a reported garage fire at 5:42 a.m. Friday on 21 1/2 Street.

The Fire Department said that when they arrived, the garage had been completely taken over by the fire. It took over an hour, from 5:50 a.m. until 7:01 a.m., to get the fire under control.

According to a release, the cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt and no estimate of damage was provided. Other responding agencies include the Bear Lake Haugen Fire Department and Marshfield Medical Center.

At 5:42 Monday morning we responded to a garage fire in the Township of Rice Lake. On arrival we found a fully involved...

Posted by City of Rice Lake Fire Department on Monday, December 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery road conditions in Eau Claire County and western Wisconsin led to numerous crashes and...
Wintery weather causes travel issues in western Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Osburne Burkins
Altoona police arrest man for 12th OWI
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession

Latest News

The driver's truck rolled over at least twice, stopping 150 feet from the roadway.
One person dies after rollover crash in Polk County Sunday
Flags to fly at half-staff Tuesday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
A business in rural Vernon County is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.
Vernon County business lost in Saturday fire
Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football...
Packers place Jordan Love on reserve/COVID-19 list.