Several times this fall, Rick, who is our neighbor removed leaves from our yard. Jeff is disabled, and whe work gets busy for me and Julie, some6times I get behind on the outdoor chores. Rick’s acts of kindness helped us tremendously and brought sunshine into our lives.

Jeff and Julie Kacures

