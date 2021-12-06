Advertisement

Shari Davis

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Shari Davis for the Sunshine Award. I think the word “sunshine” describes Shari in one word. She is always the one who makes our days a little brighter and a little less chaotic. Whether it’s encouraging words or just the right things to say she always has something to motivate the people in her life. We often call her “wonder woman” as well because she works wonders. Shari is always going out of her way to help someone succeed in the journey they are on. If there is anyone who deserves a little recognition for the big impact she has on people’s lives, it’s her. Thank you, Shar,i for being you and adding a little sunshine to our “cloudy” days!

Jessica Hintzman

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery road conditions in Eau Claire County and western Wisconsin led to numerous crashes and...
Wintery weather causes travel issues in western Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Latest News

Susan Schley
Rick Geraghty
Coach Brad and Coach Amber Lau
Jennifer Anderson