I would like to nominate Shari Davis for the Sunshine Award. I think the word “sunshine” describes Shari in one word. She is always the one who makes our days a little brighter and a little less chaotic. Whether it’s encouraging words or just the right things to say she always has something to motivate the people in her life. We often call her “wonder woman” as well because she works wonders. Shari is always going out of her way to help someone succeed in the journey they are on. If there is anyone who deserves a little recognition for the big impact she has on people’s lives, it’s her. Thank you, Shar,i for being you and adding a little sunshine to our “cloudy” days!

Jessica Hintzman

