I would like to nominate Susan Schley for the Sunshine Award for many reasons. I met Susan four years ago. She has always been so generous and kind. On several occasions she’s helped me out when I was going through some tough times. Susan has a heart of gold and I want her to know I appreciate everything she has done for me and my family. I can’t thank her enough for being there when I needed guidance and a push in the right direction. You will always have a special place in my heart.

Jaydee, Grayson and Everlynne

