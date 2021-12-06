Advertisement

Susan Schley

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Susan Schley for the Sunshine Award for many reasons. I met Susan four years ago. She has always been so generous and kind. On several occasions she’s helped me out when I was going through some tough times. Susan has a heart of gold and I want her to know I appreciate everything she has done for me and my family. I can’t thank her enough for being there when I needed guidance and a push in the right direction. You will always have a special place in my heart.

Jaydee, Grayson and Everlynne

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slippery road conditions in Eau Claire County and western Wisconsin led to numerous crashes and...
Wintery weather causes travel issues in western Wisconsin Saturday into Sunday
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting the first case of the new...
Wisconsin identifies its first case of the Omicron variant
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy listens as President Joe Biden...
Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant
Authorities responded to a report of a truck in a ditch with its lights on.
Clark County man charged with 10th OWI and drug possession
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
Senate leader, presidential candidate Bob Dole dies at 98

Latest News

Shari Davis
Rick Geraghty
Coach Brad and Coach Amber Lau
Jennifer Anderson