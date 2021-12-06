Vernon County business lost in Saturday fire

TOWN OF WHITESTOWN, Wis. (WEAU) - A business in rural Vernon County is a complete loss after a fire Saturday.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said Trail’s End, colloquially known as the “Amish Wal-Mart” in the Town of Whitestown west of Ontario, burned down despite the efforts of several fire departments Saturday.

Sheriff John Spears said that the fire spread quickly, but all of the building’s occupants were evacuated. Six fire departments responded to the fire beginning at 11:16 a.m., but were not able to save the business, which was declared a complete loss. The cause of the fire was the chimney of the wood stove. There was no damage to any other building and no injuries as a result of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance, LaFarge Fire Department, Hillsboro Fire Department, Westby Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department and Cashton Fire Department responded to the fire.

