WisDOT reports increase in road sign thefts in Northwest Region

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People are stealing more road signs this year.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there haven been nearly 80 sign thefts in the Northwest Region in 2021.

The Northwest Region’s Sign Coordinator, Steven Allard, said he’s seen more sign thefts in 2021 than in any of his previous 25 years with WisDOT.

“It doesn’t seem to matter where the location is, they’re taking the sign and post off. And a lot of them are the mile markers being stolen, which is a really important sign if somebody gets broken down on the highway, they can page in and get help and let them know what mile marker they’re at,” he said.

Mile marker signs aren’t the only common trophy thieves seek.

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he’s seen an uptick in thefts locally. One of the most common targets is 420th Street signs.

Another one, stop signs. Stealing those, however, can be deadly.

“When somebody’s not familiar with the area, especially if a stop sign’s missing in the intersection, that either blows through a t-intersection and hits an embankment on the other side of the road or crosses an intersection and gets hit by somebody they’d normally have to stop and yield to,” Bygd said.

“It could be a matter of life or death out there if the sign’s not there,” Allard said.

He said he’s seen about 20 crashes in areas with missing signs in 2021.

Bygd said his deputies have also responded to a few crashes in areas with missing signs throughout the years.

He also has a warning for those thinking about boosting one.

“It is a crime and we will certainly investigate any leads we get on them,” Bygd said. “We’ve gone to the extent of putting cameras trying to catch people that knock signs down or steal signs from certain areas. And we will be prosecuting if we catch them.”

In Wisconsin, sign thieves can face fines up to $100 dollars and 30 days in jail for their first offense. It’s a maximum of 60 days in jail for a second offense.

Allard said money to replace signs comes out of WisDOT’s highway maintenance fund, which is also used to repair potholes and fix roads.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.