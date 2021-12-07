Advertisement

2 hurt when truck crashes into Amish buggy in Monroe Co.

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old from rural Wilton is fighting for her life after the Amish buggy she was riding in was struck by a vehicle late Sunday night on a Monroe Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

The teen, identified as Ida Yoder, was riding with 20-year-old John Miller and they were heading west on Highway 71, in the Township of Wilton, around 10 p.m. when their buggy was struck from behind by a truck, according to the Sheriff’s Office’s statement.

Yoder suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital, while Miller, who lives in rural Wilton, was also taken to the hospital. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office report did not indicate if the driver of the truck, 34-year-old Mike Breidenbach, of Ontario, was hurt in the crash.

The wreck closed the highway for approximately one hour, while emergency responders and members of the Sheriff’s Office worked the scene. The investigation is still ongoing, officials added.

