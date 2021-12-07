Chippewa County DA: Officer acted in reasonable self-defense in October shooting

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office will not charge a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant in an October officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

The Chippewa County DA’s Office said that Sgt. Martin Folczyk “acted in reasonable self-defense” when he shot and killed 30-year-old Lance Stelzer on Oct. 8 in rural Chippewa County.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Oct. 8, Folczyk and Deputy Branden Jerome stopped a moped driven by Stelzer for a missing tail light north of Cadott on County Highway O in the Town of Goetz. During the stop, Stelzer began spraying both Folczyk and Jerome with wasp spray, eventually backing Folczyk against a barbed-wire fence. That’s when Folczyk shot Stelzer in the chest, and despite attempting life-saving measures, Stelzer died before getting to a hospital.

A release from the DA’s office detailed the circumstances of the encounter from the start of the traffic stop to the shooting. Chippewa County DA Wade Newell wrote that Stelzer repeatedly ignored commands to stop from Folczyk as he sprayed Folczyk with wasp spray while aggressively moving towards him. Newell also noted that investigators learned of Stelzer’s mental health issues from a number of people, including comments about fighting cops and once suggesting wasp spray would be effective in fighting cops.

Newell wrote in his decision that Folczyk’s actions were justified given the situation and after reviewing information from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, who led the investigation with assistance from the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Newell concluded that no more action is warranted by the DA’s office.

Folczyk was placed on administrative leave after the incident, per department policy.

For more information on officer-involved incidents in Wisconsin, you can visit the Wisconsin DOJ website.

