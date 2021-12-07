Evers awards grants to Movie Theaters, Summer Camps, and Minor League Sports Teams

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is announcing more than $14 million in grants were awarded to movie theaters, summer camps, and minor league sports teams throughout Wisconsin.

According to a release from Gov. Evers, Tuesday’s grant awards are a part of the governor’s more than $140 million investment intended to support the recovery of Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“From Wautoma to Spooner, summer camps, movie theaters, and minor league sports teams are important parts of our communities and our state’s economy,” Evers said. “Unfortunately, like many businesses in our tourism industry, these folks have been hit particularly hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This investment will continue to help fuel our state’s recovery and ensure a strong rebound for our local communities.”

The Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program is a more than $10 million program that is intended to provide approximately $15,000 per screen to 49 theater companies. This is the second pandemic relief program to assist the movie theater industry in Wisconsin, bringing the total investment in Wisconsin’s movie theaters to $20 million. Additional information on the Movie Theater Assistance Grant Program, including a list of grant awardees, is available here.

The Minor League Sports Teams Grant Program is intended to provide $2.8 million to 17 minor league teams across the state, utilizing federal pandemic-relief funding to help teams recoup lost revenue during 2020. Additional information on the Minor League Sports Teams Grant Program, including a list of grant awardees, is available here.

The Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program is intended to provide a total of $1.8 million to 37 eligible summer camps operating in Wisconsin to offset pandemic-related losses. Each camp recipient will receive $50,000. This is also the first pandemic relief program targeting summer camps in Wisconsin. Additional information on the Summer Camp Assistance Grant Program, including a list of grant awardees, is available here.

All three programs are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA).

