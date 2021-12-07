Glass Orchard turning up the heat this winter with hand blown glass holiday ornaments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The elves have been at it again, but this time in the ornament department. And at the Glass Orchard these are not your average paper cut-outs, they are cooking up a new selection of trees, snowpeople, and snowflakes hot out of the kiln for the holiday winter season.

Trading in the fall apple orchards for glass blown and glass fused ornaments, Hello Wisconsin is live with the Glass Orchard Tuesday morning.

Mark your calendars for upcoming hand blown glass classes offered by the Glass Orchard.

