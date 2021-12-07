Advertisement

Glass Orchard turning up the heat this winter with hand blown glass holiday ornaments

Eau Claire artists keep the fire alive for traditional hand blown and glass fused ornaments.
Glass Orchard owner Dawn Passineau shaping one of the hundreds of hand blown glass pumpkins...
Glass Orchard owner Dawn Passineau shaping one of the hundreds of hand blown glass pumpkins made this fall.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The elves have been at it again, but this time in the ornament department. And at the Glass Orchard these are not your average paper cut-outs, they are cooking up a new selection of trees, snowpeople, and snowflakes hot out of the kiln for the holiday winter season.

Trading in the fall apple orchards for glass blown and glass fused ornaments, Hello Wisconsin is live with the Glass Orchard Tuesday morning.

Mark your calendars for upcoming hand blown glass classes offered by the Glass Orchard.

