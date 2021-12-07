Advertisement

La Crosse Parks & Rec helping get letters to Santa

Santa & Mrs. Claus
(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas is the busiest time of the year for Santa and Mrs. Claus, so they’re getting a little help from the Coulee Region.

If you’re planning on writing a letter to Santa, there’s no need to address it to the North Pole...it can be sent right to the La Crosse Parks and Rec Department.

“The La Crosse Parks Department has been collecting letters for Santa for over 25 years,” Administrative Coordinator Kate Kroll said. “The children can email and handwrite letters, they get them to us, and then we send them on their way to Santa so that he can respond to everybody.”

Kroll adds some kids in La Crosse got an early start on getting their lists to Santa.

“We actually got our first letter in October, at the end of October before Halloween,” Kroll recalled. “Things have been trickling in, every day we’re getting letters, and we’re piling them up, and we’re sending them on their way.”

The letters can be addressed to La Cross Parks & Rec Dept., Attn Santa Claus at 400 La Crosse Street, La Crosse, WI 54601.

Messages to Santa can also be sent via email to letterstosanta@cityoflacrosse.org

All letters and messages need to be sent by Friday, Dec. 10.

Middle school classes to resume in Onalaska after social media threat is ‘resolved’

