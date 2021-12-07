The Master Singers: Lessons & Carols

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Dr. Gary Schwartzhoff, conductor of The Master Singers, talks about the upcoming Lessons and Carols Series.

News Release:

Friday, December 10 at 7:30 PM at First Congregational UCC in Eau Claire

Saturday, December 11 at 1:00 PM at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls

Saturday, December 11 at 4:30 PM at First Congregational UCC, in Eau Claire

These performances, part of their 29th Concert Season, will feature carols with origins from six countries including the premiere of Sing We Now of Christmas, a French carol, arranged by Kyle Pederson. The Master Singers is featuring commissioned works by Kyle Pederson from Minnesota and Elaine Hagenberg from Iowa, during the 29th Concert Season. The Master Singers is pleased to collaborate with Lauren Ische, oboe, and Charles Deck, cello, from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Nancy Schwartzhoff and Megan Sorenson are the featured pianists. Other works to be performed on these annual performances include O Magnum Mysterium by Morten Lauridsen; In the Bleak Midwinter arranged by Craig Courtney; and Christ the Appletree arranged by Stanford Scriven.

The Lessons and Carols Series has been a long-standing tradition with The Master Singers dating back to 1992. The seasonal program features fourteen traditional carols with poetic readings. Lukas Hoffland and Rebecca Santine will serve as narrators. The Lessons and Carols program will conclude with Silent Night by Franz Gruber. For centuries, this Austrian Carol has crossed borders and overcome crises. It connects people no matter their origin, age, or religion, and provides a link back to the time during which it was created. Two hundred-three years ago, Joseph Mohr, a priest from Salzburg, and Franz Gruber, a teacher from Upper Austria, sang the song for the very first time at the St. Nikola Church in Oberndorf, near Salzburg. The original poem was authored by Joseph Mohr, and Franz Gruber composed the score. During Christmas 1914, around five months after the beginning World War I, something occurred on the Western Front — where over a million soldiers had already died or been wounded — that would become known as an unlikely pacifist and fraternal miracle between thousands of soldiers of different nations. On 24 December, Christmas Eve, the trenches went quiet. Several soldiers placed small Christmas trees on the upper edge of their trench — as a sign of peace. On both sides of the approximately 50-kilometre-long front in Flanders, the combatants collectively put down their rifles and helmets and sang their domestic Christmas songs. Silent Night was also heard — and sung in various languages. Today, Silent Night is considered a world peace song and was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2011. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations, is based in Paris.

Tickets for the Eau Claire performances are available at Festival Foods in Eau Claire; at First Congregational UCC; from members of The Master Singers; and at the door, if available. Tickets for the December 11 performance are available at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church; from members of The Master Singers; and at the door. Tickets for each performance are also available online.

Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $10.00 for students. Facial masks are required for each performance. Concerning availability, patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance by December 6 for each performance.

