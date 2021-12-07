Middle school classes canceled in Onalaska over threat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The School District of Onalaksa is canceling classes at its middle school Tuesday, as the district and law enforcement investigate a threat.

The district sent the following letter to parents:

December 6, 2021

Dear Parents/Guardians,

This evening, the School District of Onalaska and the Onalaska Police Department were made aware of a serious threat directed toward Onalaska Middle School. District administration and the Onalaska Police Department are currently investigating the validity of the threat.

Due to the timing of this event and our district’s priority of student and staff safety, Onalaska Middle School is canceling classes and all after school activities for Tuesday, December 7, 2021, to give the Onalaska Police Department and school administration more time to thoroughly investigate this issue.

Students and staff should not report to Onalaska Middle School tomorrow. All other district schools will operate as normal. Once we have more detailed information we will share it with our district families and staff.

