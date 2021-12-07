One person dead after fatal crash in Polk County

TOWN OF OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Polk County Monday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Dec. 6 at 4:02 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a crash that occurred on County Road M at the intersection of County Road K, in the Town of Osceola.

Upon arrival, it was found that a truck was traveling northbound on County Road M/200th Street approaching County Road K/60th Avenue. There was moderate traffic with other vehicles traveling northbound in front of and behind the truck. At that time, an SUV was stopped on County Road K, facing west.

As the vehicles approached one another, the SUV pulled into the path of the truck, failing to yield. The front of the truck struck the driver’s door area of the SUV, causing severe damage.

The driver of the SUV suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Allied Fire and First Responders, Osceola Municipal Ambulance Service, the Lakes Area Ambulance Service, Life Link Air Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities will release the name of the driver at a later date.

