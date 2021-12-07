Advertisement

Republican Martin joins crowded lieutenant governor race

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former official in two prior Republican gubernatorial administrations has joined the crowded GOP lieutenant governor’s race.

Will Martin served under both Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker.

He becomes the seventh announced Republican candidate for the position that carries little power or responsibility.

There is also an open primary on the Democratic side.

The winners of the Aug. 9 primaries will be paired with the winning gubernatorial candidate from each party.

Martin said in launching his candidacy Tuesday that his experience working in both the private sector and in government will inform his work as lieutenant governor.

