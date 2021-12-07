St. Croix County extends health advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - St. Croix County Public Health is extending their Health Advisory until February 8, 2022.

According to a release from the St. Croix County Public Information Officer, the total number of St. Croix County residents testing positive for COVID-19 in November of 2021 was 2,753, which was the highest number of cases recorded in a month for St. Croix County so far in the pandemic.

25 residents of St. Croix County have died due to COVID-19 since the surge of cases in September of 2021. At the time of their death, one individual was between 40-49 years old, three individuals were between the ages of 50-59, eleven individuals between the ages of 60-69, three individuals between the ages of 70-79, five individuals between the ages of 80-89, and two individuals were between the ages of 90-99.

Under this advisory, Public Health recommends every individual, age five and older, in St. Croix County wear a face mask if the following apply:

•The individual is not fully vaccinated or

•The individual is fully vaccinated and is:

- in public indoor settings when the level of community transmission in St. Croix County is at a “substantial” or “high” level. The St. Croix County current transmission level is updated weekly can be found on the St. Croix County COVID-19 Dashboard.

-At local businesses and workplaces.

-In healthcare settings.

-In K-12 schools (students, staff, and visitors).

-At a place where masks are required by local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations.

-If they are residents or employees in a correctional or detention facility, jail, or homeless shelter.

This advisory follows the public health guidance from the CDC. Public Health strongly recommends all residents five and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone who has medical concerns about the vaccine should talk with a doctor.

According to the Department, on December 3, 2021, St. Croix County was experiencing an average of 90 new COVID-19 cases a day. This rate has nearly doubled compared to the average of 48 cases a day on October 6, 2021, when the mask advisory was last renewed. In Wisconsin in October of 2021 there were 2,255.1 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.

The rate for fully vaccinated individuals was much less at 456.4 cases per 100,000 population. Additionally, unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be hospitalized and die from COVID-19 compared to those fully vaccinated.

