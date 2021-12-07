Advertisement

Trial ordered for Oneida County murder suspect arrested in Illinois

Christopher Anderson booking photo
Christopher Anderson booking photo(DuPage County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge has ruled there is enough evidence for the 30-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his child’s mother to head to trial.

Christopher Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Hannah Miller. Miller’s body was found near River Bend Road and Highway 8 around 11 a.m. on June 30.

Anderson was arrested in Carol Stream, Illinois on Sept. 7. Oneida County Sheriff Grady Hartman said Anderson was arrested because of a tip from a confidential informant.

Anderson is scheduled to enter a plea to the charge on Dec. 27.

