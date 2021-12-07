The Women’s National Hockey Team inspires young athletes in Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In two months, the Women’s National Hockey Team will be in Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games. But on Monday night they were in Chippewa Falls taking on the Chippewa Steel in a scrimmage.

Anna Wilgren grew up an hour away in Hudson and is now a defender on the national team.

“Driving back here it brought me right back to high school ... it’s kinda crazy coming full circle high school to being in the national team its quite the honor,” said Wilgren.

The 22-year-old says to prepare for the competition in China they’ve been playing against men’s teams.

“This is our second NAHL team and the biggest difference is physicality and speed but it’s great hockey and a great way to get ready for the next games,” Wilgren said.

In addition, it’s a great way to inspire the young women who came to see them in action.

“It gives us a lot of confidence that we can compete with anyone that we try to compete with,” said Joey Schemenaur, a captain for the CFM Sabers hockey team.

The four captains say it’s their ultimate goal to be on the Olympic team and to continue breaking barriers as they observed happening in their hometown.

“A lot of people underestimate girls and they’re out here like nope we can do it,” said Addison Frenette and Emelia Bergh.

“I think we are really underestimated, and we have a lot of potential and skills and if people paid more attention, they’re have more respect for girls playing hockey or sports ... and if you’re a girl don’t back down keep pushing because you can do it,” Bergh and Frenette said.

“To see all of the kids here that’s what’s important to the steel organizations we got a lot of girls here tonight which is wonderful to see a lot of young hockey players,” said Brad Stepan, the Chippewa Steel President.

