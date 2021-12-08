Advertisement

1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens

1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens (Dec. 9, 2021)
1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens (Dec. 9, 2021)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police says one person is in custody following a standoff Thursday in Marshfield.

Popp Avenue from Mann Street to Spencer Street was closed for several hours after a person made homicidal statements. Police said a person came out of a home with what appeared to be a long-barreled rifle. When approached by police the person went back inside.

Police said the road re-opened around 2:30 p.m. and the scene is clear.

The person’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday
North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
Social media threat was not made toward North High School in Eau Claire
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
An Xcel Energy employee was hurt while unloading barge equipment near the Wissota Hydro Power...
Xcel Energy employee hurt while unloading barge equipment
He admitted that he uploaded images of girls from about maybe 12 years old down to about seven...
Barron County man charged with possessing child pornography

Latest News

Child vaccination
Vaccination rates of children aged 5-11 beginning to slow
Low pressure tracks just to our south Friday into Saturday
First big snowstorm of the season expected Friday
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Fond du Lac’s Rep. Thiesfeldt won’t seek re-election
Wisconsin voters can use one of several IDs at the polls.
Judge upholds Wisconsin voter ID requirements for college students
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR