1 in custody after making homicidal statements, residential road reopens

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Police says one person is in custody following a standoff Thursday in Marshfield.

Popp Avenue from Mann Street to Spencer Street was closed for several hours after a person made homicidal statements. Police said a person came out of a home with what appeared to be a long-barreled rifle. When approached by police the person went back inside.

Police said the road re-opened around 2:30 p.m. and the scene is clear.

The person’s name was not released.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.