Advertisement

97% of Wisconsin’s ICU beds full as COVID-19 cases keep climbing

Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec....
Gov. Tony Evers discusses the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin during a news conference, on Dec. 8, 2021.(Gov. Tony Evers via YouTube)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hospitals are filling fast as COVID-19 tears through the state at rates not seen since last year and they could soon reach the point where they may need to turn away some patients.

That was the message delivered by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday when he joined state health officials for an update on the state’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, health officials say 270 health care facilities in the state have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief.

Both Evers and Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake were quick to point out how few intensive care and intermediate care beds were available across the state. The governor led his comments by noting that only 37 of the 1,331 ICU beds in all of Wisconsin were listed as immediately available, citing Wisconsin Hospital Association statistics.

Those numbers translate to more than 97 percent of ICU beds being occupied. However, that is still slightly better than the intermediate care situation where 98 percent of those beds (761 of 768) are not available.

RegionTypeImmedTotal
Fox ValleyICU1104
Intermediate Care029
North CentralICU2103
Intermediate Care394
NortheastICU6207
Intermediate Care033
NorthwestICU072
Intermediate Care267
South CentralICU13260
Intermediate Care4235
SoutheastICU15549
Intermediate Care8278
WesternICU036
Intermediate Care042
TOTALICU371,331
Source: WHAIntermediate Care17778

Nearly 100,000 kids vaccinated

During the news conference, Evers offered the first glimpse into how the effort to vaccinate the state’s youngest eligible age group.

He revealed that “nearly 100,000 kids” between the ages of 5 to 11 years old have been vaccinated; however, he did not distinguish if that number included only those who are fully vaccinated or those who have received at least one dose.

So far, the Dept. of Health Services have not included that youngest cohort in its demographic breakdown of vaccinations in Wisconsin.

In its latest update, DHS reported just under 3.5 million people in Wisconsin have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 3.3 million have completed their series and waited the subsequent two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated. Those numbers do not show the 5-11 group, so it is unclear if those cases count to the total.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
Social media threat was not made towards North High School in Eau Claire
St. Croix County Public Health is extending their Health Advisory until February 8, 2022.
St. Croix County extends health advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Middle school classes to resume in Onalaska after social media threat is ‘resolved’
The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers Monday, makes it illegal for drivers to use...
New Wisconsin law cracks down on cell phone use near crash sites
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

Latest News

Research project seeks farming parents with goal of improving child safety on farms
FILE
Wisconsin to receive $850M in federal funding to improve and support clean drinking water
He admitted that he uploaded images of girls from about maybe 12 years old down to about seven...
Barron County man suspected of possessing child pornography
Four people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Dec. 12, 2021.
Authorities investigating multiple homicide report in Milwaukee