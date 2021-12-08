97% of Wisconsin’s ICU beds full as COVID-19 cases keep climbing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hospitals are filling fast as COVID-19 tears through the state at rates not seen since last year and they could soon reach the point where they may need to turn away some patients.

That was the message delivered by Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday when he joined state health officials for an update on the state’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, health officials say 270 health care facilities in the state have requested staffing help and the state has asked for medical reserve teams from the federal government to provide relief.

Both Evers and Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake were quick to point out how few intensive care and intermediate care beds were available across the state. The governor led his comments by noting that only 37 of the 1,331 ICU beds in all of Wisconsin were listed as immediately available, citing Wisconsin Hospital Association statistics.

Those numbers translate to more than 97 percent of ICU beds being occupied. However, that is still slightly better than the intermediate care situation where 98 percent of those beds (761 of 768) are not available.

Region Type Immed Total Fox Valley ICU 1 104 Intermediate Care 0 29 North Central ICU 2 103 Intermediate Care 3 94 Northeast ICU 6 207 Intermediate Care 0 33 Northwest ICU 0 72 Intermediate Care 2 67 South Central ICU 13 260 Intermediate Care 4 235 Southeast ICU 15 549 Intermediate Care 8 278 Western ICU 0 36 Intermediate Care 0 42 TOTAL ICU 37 1,331 Source: WHA Intermediate Care 17 778

Nearly 100,000 kids vaccinated

During the news conference, Evers offered the first glimpse into how the effort to vaccinate the state’s youngest eligible age group.

He revealed that “nearly 100,000 kids” between the ages of 5 to 11 years old have been vaccinated; however, he did not distinguish if that number included only those who are fully vaccinated or those who have received at least one dose.

So far, the Dept. of Health Services have not included that youngest cohort in its demographic breakdown of vaccinations in Wisconsin.

In its latest update, DHS reported just under 3.5 million people in Wisconsin have received their first dose of the vaccine, while 3.3 million have completed their series and waited the subsequent two weeks to be considered fully vaccinated. Those numbers do not show the 5-11 group, so it is unclear if those cases count to the total.

