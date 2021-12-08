Advertisement

Missing girl in Pennsylvania found safe; Amber Alert canceled

Sahara Little, 6 years old, has been found safe, Philadelphia police said.
Sahara Little, 6 years old, has been found safe, Philadelphia police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl that was reportedly abducted in Philadelphia has been found safe, police said Wednesday.

An Amber Alert issued for Sahara Little has been canceled. Philadelphia police said she was left at a police station, according to local reports.

CBS Philly stated Sahara was inside a car that was stolen in the Germantown community Tuesday night. Police also recovered the vehicle.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-685-3251.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middle school classes to resume in Onalaska after social media threat is ‘resolved’
St. Croix County Public Health is extending their Health Advisory until February 8, 2022.
St. Croix County extends health advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases
The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers Monday, makes it illegal for drivers to use...
New Wisconsin law cracks down on cell phone use near crash sites
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child
Chippewa County Sheriff's Office
Chippewa County DA: Officer acted in reasonable self-defense in October shooting

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (12/08/21)
Linda Hoffman and Harriet Carter found each other by accident and finally met for the first...
Long-lost sisters discover one another by chance, meet for the first time after 73 years
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Pfizer says COVID booster offers protection against omicron
FILE - This Nov. 29, 2021 photo from the California Department of Corrections and...
Scott Peterson faces new life sentence in wife’s 2002 death