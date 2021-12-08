Advertisement

Authorities investigating multiple homicide report in Milwaukee

Four people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Dec. 12, 2021.
Four people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Dec. 12, 2021.(TMJ4)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds late Wednesday morning after Milwaukee police officers responded to a home on the city’s west side.

According to an update from the police department, investigators believe one of the individuals found at the scene, in the 3100 block of S. 49th Street, shot the other three before that person took their own life.

None of their names were released; however, police did reveal that three of them were adults while one of them was a child.

The police department is continuing to investigate their deaths, but have assured the community that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about their deaths is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Dept. at 414-935-7360 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-TIPS.

