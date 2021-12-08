Advertisement

Barron County man suspected of possessing child pornography

He admitted that he uploaded images of girls from about maybe 12 years old down to about seven or eight years old.(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Cameron, Wis. (WEAU) - A Barron County man is suspected of possessing child pornography.

71-year-old Gregory Hammerel of Cameron, Wis. is given a recommended charge of one count of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, beginning Sept. 27, 2021, authorities began investigation of a CyberTip that was reported by Google, indicating that a user uploaded a video of potential child pornography. Additional CyberTips followed connecting to the same user. Authorities identified the user as Hammerel.

On Dec. 6, at 10:40 a.m., authorities executed a search warrant at Hammerel’s home.

Hammerel admitted that he uploaded images of girls from about maybe 12 years old down to about seven or eight years old. He stated he had been looking at the images for approximately one year. Hammerel stated he would right click on some of the images to save them.

Authorities report that one of the items of evidence collected from Hammerel’s home was a laptop computer that belonged to him. A detective received a thumb drive from a digital forensic examiner on Dec. 6, 2021. The thumb drive contains that digital forensic examiner’s report and images of child pornography that he obtained from Hammerel’s laptop computer and cell phone.

Hammerel will have a court hearing Dec. 22.

