Eau Claire Express announce 2022 schedule

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express are announcing their 2022 schedule.

The Express will play the La Crosse Loggers on May 30 to open up the season at Carson Park and finish the regular season playing at home against the Rochester Honkers on Aug. 13.

The 72-game schedule includes 36 home games. Those games will begin at 6:35 p.m. each night except for Friday nights, which will begin at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday games, which are played in the afternoon at 2:05 p.m. In addition to the home opener May 30, the Express will play their annual July 4th game at 5:05 p.m. against the St. Could Rox and also host a double-header against the Duluth Huskies on June 16.

To view the entire schedule, you can visit the Eau Claire Express website.

Eau Claire Express 2022 Schedule
Eau Claire Express 2022 Schedule(Eau Claire Express)

