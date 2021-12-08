Advertisement

Erpenbach will not run for 7th term

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach is seen...
FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2011 file photo, Wisconsin Democratic state Sen. Jon Erpenbach is seen outside a downtown Chicago hotel.(M . Spencer Green | AP Photo/.M. Spencer Green, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Longtime Wisconsin state Senator Jon Erpenbach will not seek a seventh term. His office made the announcement in a statement Wednesday morning thanking his supporters over the past two decades.

“Representing the 27th Senate District has truly been an honor and I have been humbled by those who have placed their trust in me to represent their values in the legislature for over 20 years,” he said.

A Democrat, Erpenbach was first elected to his seat in 1998 and ascended to serves as minority leader from 2002-2004. He was one of the senators who fled to Illinois in 2011 as part of a failed effort to deny the Republican legislature a quorum so it could pass the collective bargaining bail that became known as Act 10 championed by then-Governor Scott Walker.

In his statement, Erpenbach, 60, thanked his friends, family, and staff that supported him for the nearly quarter century in office as well as the public employees that keep the legislature humming.

“I will miss spending time with all of the wonderful people across the state of Wisconsin that I have met along the way,” he continued. “I will also miss my Capitol parking space.”

Erpenbach’s heavily-Democratic 27th District encompasses much of western Dane Co., encircling the western city limits of Madison, to include Waunakee, Middletown, and the Town of Verona. Stretching west, it reaches near but does not include Mineral Point and Dodgeville. Heading north, the district covers Portage and Baraboo before cutting off at the Wisconsin Dells border.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Croix County Public Health is extending their Health Advisory until February 8, 2022.
St. Croix County extends health advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Middle school classes to resume in Onalaska after social media threat is ‘resolved’
North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
Social media threat was not made towards North High School in Eau Claire
The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers Monday, makes it illegal for drivers to use...
New Wisconsin law cracks down on cell phone use near crash sites
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

Latest News

The Express will play the La Crosse Loggers on May 30 to open up the season at Carson Park.
Eau Claire Express announce 2022 schedule
A judge has selected the special prosecutors who will decide whether to file charges against a...
Judge picks prosecutors to decide charges against officer
The criminal complaint alleges that he made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a...
Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement
COVID patient in hospital (CNN - File)
COVID-19 surge stretches Wisconsin hospitals to the limit