Markquart lets the Chippewa Valley decide where they will donate $50,000

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Markquart Dealerships is launching their fourth annual Markquart Gives Back for 2021.

Throughout the years, the Markquart Dealerships has received support of the community, and they say they are thankful to give back during the holiday season. This year, the community will vote to decide where they will donate $50,000. The top 10 organizations with the most votes will each receive $5,000.

This year, the ballot will be exclusively a write-in option, giving all local organizations an equal opportunity to win. Eligible organizations must be located in Eau Claire, Chippewa, or Dunn counties and be registered at a 501(c) (3) nonprofit.

Community members will be able to vote starting Dec. 8. Voting closes on Dec. 17. Winners will be announced the week of Dec. 20.

You can cast your vote here.

