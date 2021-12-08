Menomonie man pleads guilty of attempted child enticement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man pleads guilty to a charge of attempted child enticement in Eau Claire County court.

According to court documents, 50-year-old Andrew Patrow was charged with one count of attempt child enticement, a second count of use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and a third count of attempt sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

He was found guilty of count 1. The other charges were read in and dismissed.

The criminal complaint alleges that Patrow made arrangements to meet with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Patrow was actually messaging Sergeant Jeffery Baumgarten with the Altoona Police Department.

According to Dec 6. Court documents, Patrow is placed on probation for five years with conditions. He also must register as a sex offender for 15 years. He is to complete 6 months in jail with Huber.

