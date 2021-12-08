Mid-State Truck Service gives back with Truckers for Tots

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More children will have a present to unwrap Christmas morning thanks to Mid-State Truck Service.

For the 13th year, the Chippewa Falls Business is supporting the Toys for Tots program with Truckers for Tots.

On Tuesday, Mid-State Truck Service employees and community members went shopping at Fleet Farm.

Carts were loaded with presents, and those presents will be loaded into a semi-trailer and brought to area Toys for Tots distribution centers.

Tom Vandehey, Part Owner of Mid-State Truck Service, says a child having a toy under the tree is something special to their team.

“Our organization wants to give back. So looking at that, we asked out team what’s important, what do they want to do for the community? And every child having a toy under the tree, that’s something that’s kind of special to all of us, so let’s do that and let’s give back,” Vandehey said.

The goal is to exceed last year’s donation of more than $50,000 worth of new toys. Five area communities will get roughly $10,000 worth of toys delivered.

