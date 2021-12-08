Advertisement

Research project seeks farming parents with goal of improving child safety on farms

(KEYC News 12)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Farming parents are asked to participate in a new study assessing the effects of reading injury news reports. Parents will earn a total of $50 over the course of the study, and an additional $20 by completing a one-year follow-up.

CLICK HERE to participate in the survey.

The survey is being conducted by the National Children’s Center for Rural and Agricultural Health and Safety, part of the National Farm Medicine Center at Marshfield Clinic Research Institute.

The goal of the project is to better understand farm parents’ views on their children’s safety on the farm. The initial questionnaire asks about their farms and family demographics.

“Farm parents play a large role in their kids’ appreciation for agriculture, and they also make key decisions regarding their children’s health and safety,” said lead researcher Bryan Weichelt, Ph.D., a fifth-generation farmer, father, and military veteran, raised on a small central Wisconsin dairy farm. “The results of this project may guide future research and educational programs surrounding the communication of agricultural health and safety.”

Eligible farm parents will fill out two online surveys and read four news articles overs a 6-week period, answering a few questions along the way.

Participation in the full research study is entirely online and will last 6 weeks.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North High School administrators call the threat 'unsubstantiated.'
Social media threat was not made towards North High School in Eau Claire
St. Croix County Public Health is extending their Health Advisory until February 8, 2022.
St. Croix County extends health advisory due to surge in COVID-19 cases
Middle school classes to resume in Onalaska after social media threat is ‘resolved’
The legislation, signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers Monday, makes it illegal for drivers to use...
New Wisconsin law cracks down on cell phone use near crash sites
Andrienne Chandler is being remembered as a loving mother and a funny, caring person.
Mother dies from COVID-19 shortly after giving birth to fourth child

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (12/8/21)
Women's Giving Circle
FIVE INTERVIEW: "Women's Giving Circle" 15th Anniversary
An Xcel Energy employee was hurt while unloading barge equipment near the Wissota Hydro Power...
Xcel Energy employee hurt while unloading barge equipment
We’re currently in the middle of holiday travel season and some doctors wonder about the...
Doctors discuss holiday travel concerns and travel bans amid COVID-19 variants