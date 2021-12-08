Advertisement

School supply drive begins for Afghan children at Fort McCoy

School supply drive launched
School supply drive launched(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousands of Afghan evacuees are still calling Fort McCoy their home, waiting for permanent residence in the United States.

Sister Laura Nettles with Viterbo University has been volunteering at the base since August, and says the children there are in need of stability.

“They want to have a typical childhood, which is a combination of going to school, and playing, and being with their friends,” Nettles described. “If they just sit around all day and sort of play, there’s nothing that provides them structure.”

Many adults on base have taken it upon themselves to provide that structure.

“There’s about 10,000 guests who are there,” Great Rivers United Way Executive Director Mary Kay Wolf detailed. “2,000 of them are attending schools that they, themselves, have organized in makeshift classrooms on base.”

To help with the teaching effort, Great Rivers is joining with the three colleges in La Crosse to organize a school supply drive.

Since many of the teachers at the base are also evacuees, they don’t have the means to purchase pencils, pens, notebooks, and other typical items.

UWL Associate Professor of Global Cultures and Languages Heather Linville says additional resources are needed to help with the assimilation into the country.

“We’re talking about some ESL, English as a second language, specific materials,” Linville explained. “Picture dictionaries, flash cards with specific vocabulary on them, English learner dictionaries.”

An additional challenge...losing the evacuees who are serving as teachers due to relocation, which is where Western Technical College comes into play.

“We are going to be bringing some full time folks there that can be on base, helping the Afghan teachers in whatever way they see fit,” Western Tech Associate Dean of Learner Support and Transition Rebecca Hopkins said. “They’ll be there through June, which is when most, if not all, people will be relocated.”

The drive kicked off Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security and Fort McCoy helped create a wish list of educational materials.

Items from the wish list can be purchased at the following link, and will be delivered directly to the base.

The School District of La Crosse is also involved in the planning and promotion to let people know what they can do to help.

